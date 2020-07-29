Emmy 2020: Lista completa de nominados

MADRID (CulturaOcio).- La Academia de Televisión estadunidense ha dado a conocer la lista de nominados de cara a la 72ª edición de los Premios Emmy. La ceremonia de entrega tendrá lugar el próximo 20 de septiembre.
MEJOR SERIE DRAMÁTICA
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
Killing Eve
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Stranger Things
Succession
An Almost Religious Awe. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/Cqz4C0IUye
— Watchmen (@watchmen) July 28, 2020
MEJOR ACTRIZ PROTAGONISTA EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA
Jennifer Aniston por The Morning Show
Olivia Colman por The Crown
Jodie Comer por Killing Eve
Laura Linney por Ozark
Sandra Oh por Killing Eve
Zendaya por Euphoria
MEJOR ACTOR PROTAGONISTA EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA
Jason Bateman por Ozark
Sterling K. Brown por This Is Us
Steve Carell por The Morning Show
Brian Cox por Succession
Billy Porter por Pose
Jeremy Strong por Succession
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA
Laura Dern por Big Little Lies
Meryl Streep por Big Little Lies
Helena Bonham Carter por The Crown
Samira Wiley por The Handmaid’s Tale
Fiona Shaw por Killing Eve
Julia Garner por Ozark
Sarah Snook por Succession
Thandie Newton por Westworld
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA
Giancarlo Esposito por Better Call Saul
Bradley Whitford por The Handmaid’s Tale
Billy Crudup por The Morning Show
Mark Duplass por The Morning Show
Nicholas Braun por Succession
Kieran Culkin por Succession
Matthew Macfadyen por Succession
Jeffrey Wright por Westworld
MEJOR SERIE CÓMICA
Larry David: Curb Your Enthusiasm
Dead to Me
SNL
Insecure
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Schitt’s Creek
What We Do in the Shadows
It's the big time, baby! Congratulations to the #MrsMaisel cast and crew on receiving 20 #Emmys nominations. pic.twitter.com/EwFvXMWhd5
— The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (@MaiselTV) July 28, 2020
MEJOR ACTRIZ PROTAGONISTA EN SERIE CÓMICA
Christina Applegate por Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan por The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Linda Cardellini por Dead to Me
Catherine O’Hara por Schitt’s Creek
Issa Rae por Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross por Black-ish
MEJOR ACTOR PROTAGONISTA EN SERIE CÓMICA
Anthony Anderson por Black-ish
Don Cheadle por Black Monday
Ted Danson por The Good Place
Michael Douglas por The Kominsky Method
Eugene Levy por Schitt’s Creek
Ramy Youssef por Ramy
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN SERIE CÓMICA
Betty Gilpin por Glow
D’Arcy Carden por The Good Place
Yvonne Orji por Insecure
Alex Borstein por The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Marin Hinkle por The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kate McKinnon por Saturday Night Live
Cecily Strong por Saturday Night Live
Annie Murphy por Schitt’s Creek
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN SERIE CÓMICA
Andre Braugher por Brooklyn Nine-Nine
William Jackson Harper por The Good Place
Alan Arkin por The Kominsky Method
Sterling K. Brown por The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tony Shalhoub por The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Mahershala Ali por Ramy
Kenan Thompson por Saturday Night Live
Dan Levy por Schitt’s Creek
MEJOR MINISERIE
Little Fires Everywhere
Mrs. America
Creedme
Unorthodox
Watchmen
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN MINISERIE O TELEFILME
Cate Blanchett por Mrs. America
Shira Haas por Unorthodox
Regina King por Watchmen
Octavia Spencer por Self Made
Kerry Washington por Little Fires Everywhere
MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA MINISERIE O TELEFILME
Jeremy Irons por Watchmen
Hugh Jackman por Bad Education
Paul Mescal por Normal People
Jeremy Pope por Hollywood
Mark Ruffalo por I Know This Much Is True
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN UNA MINISERIE O TELEFILME
Holland Taylor por Hollywood
Uzo Aduba por Mrs. America
Margo Martindale por Mrs. America
Tracey Ullman por Mrs. America
Toni Collette por Unbelievable
Jean Smart por Watchmen
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN UNA MINISERIE O TELEFILME
Dylan McDermott por Hollywood
Jim Parsons por Hollywood
Tituss Burgess por Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II por Watchmen
Jovan Adepo por Watchmen
Louis Gossett Jr. por Watchmen