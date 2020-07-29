Emmy 2020: Lista completa de nominados

MADRID (CulturaOcio).- La Academia de Televisión estadunidense ha dado a conocer la lista de nominados de cara a la 72ª edición de los Premios Emmy. La ceremonia de entrega tendrá lugar el próximo 20 de septiembre.

MEJOR SERIE DRAMÁTICA

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

Killing Eve

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Stranger Things

Succession

An Almost Religious Awe. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/Cqz4C0IUye — Watchmen (@watchmen) July 28, 2020

MEJOR ACTRIZ PROTAGONISTA EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA

Jennifer Aniston por The Morning Show

Olivia Colman por The Crown

Jodie Comer por Killing Eve

Laura Linney por Ozark

Sandra Oh por Killing Eve

Zendaya por Euphoria

MEJOR ACTOR PROTAGONISTA EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA

Jason Bateman por Ozark

Sterling K. Brown por This Is Us

Steve Carell por The Morning Show

Brian Cox por Succession

Billy Porter por Pose

Jeremy Strong por Succession

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA

Laura Dern por Big Little Lies

Meryl Streep por Big Little Lies

Helena Bonham Carter por The Crown

Samira Wiley por The Handmaid’s Tale

Fiona Shaw por Killing Eve

Julia Garner por Ozark

Sarah Snook por Succession

Thandie Newton por Westworld

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA

Giancarlo Esposito por Better Call Saul

Bradley Whitford por The Handmaid’s Tale

Billy Crudup por The Morning Show

Mark Duplass por The Morning Show

Nicholas Braun por Succession

Kieran Culkin por Succession

Matthew Macfadyen por Succession

Jeffrey Wright por Westworld

MEJOR SERIE CÓMICA

Larry David: Curb Your Enthusiasm

Dead to Me

SNL

Insecure

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Schitt’s Creek

What We Do in the Shadows

It's the big time, baby! Congratulations to the #MrsMaisel cast and crew on receiving 20 #Emmys nominations. pic.twitter.com/EwFvXMWhd5 — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (@MaiselTV) July 28, 2020

MEJOR ACTRIZ PROTAGONISTA EN SERIE CÓMICA

Christina Applegate por Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan por The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Linda Cardellini por Dead to Me

Catherine O’Hara por Schitt’s Creek

Issa Rae por Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross por Black-ish

MEJOR ACTOR PROTAGONISTA EN SERIE CÓMICA

Anthony Anderson por Black-ish

Don Cheadle por Black Monday

Ted Danson por The Good Place

Michael Douglas por The Kominsky Method

Eugene Levy por Schitt’s Creek

Ramy Youssef por Ramy

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN SERIE CÓMICA

Betty Gilpin por Glow

D’Arcy Carden por The Good Place

Yvonne Orji por Insecure

Alex Borstein por The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Marin Hinkle por The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kate McKinnon por Saturday Night Live

Cecily Strong por Saturday Night Live

Annie Murphy por Schitt’s Creek

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN SERIE CÓMICA

Andre Braugher por Brooklyn Nine-Nine

William Jackson Harper por The Good Place

Alan Arkin por The Kominsky Method

Sterling K. Brown por The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tony Shalhoub por The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Mahershala Ali por Ramy

Kenan Thompson por Saturday Night Live

Dan Levy por Schitt’s Creek

MEJOR MINISERIE

Little Fires Everywhere

Mrs. America

Creedme

Unorthodox

Watchmen

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN MINISERIE O TELEFILME

Cate Blanchett por Mrs. America

Shira Haas por Unorthodox

Regina King por Watchmen

Octavia Spencer por Self Made

Kerry Washington por Little Fires Everywhere

MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA MINISERIE O TELEFILME

Jeremy Irons por Watchmen

Hugh Jackman por Bad Education

Paul Mescal por Normal People

Jeremy Pope por Hollywood

Mark Ruffalo por I Know This Much Is True

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN UNA MINISERIE O TELEFILME

Holland Taylor por Hollywood

Uzo Aduba por Mrs. America

Margo Martindale por Mrs. America

Tracey Ullman por Mrs. America

Toni Collette por Unbelievable

Jean Smart por Watchmen

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN UNA MINISERIE O TELEFILME

Dylan McDermott por Hollywood

Jim Parsons por Hollywood

Tituss Burgess por Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II por Watchmen

Jovan Adepo por Watchmen

Louis Gossett Jr. por Watchmen

