OMS insta a países a eliminar las grasas trans para reducir el riesgo de cardiopatías

To eliminate #transfat, WHO recommends countries to



? limit industrially produced trans fat to 2 grams/100 grams of total fat in all foods

or

? ban the production/use of partially hydrogenated oils as an ingredient in all foods.



