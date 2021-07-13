Emmy 2021: Lista completa de nominados con The Mandalorian y The Crown como grandes favoritas

MADRID (CulturaOcio).- 'The Mandalorian' y 'The Crown', con 24 candidaturas cada una, lideran las nominaciones de la 73ª edición de los Premios Emmy, cuya ceremonia se celebrará el 19 de septiembre en el Microsoft Theater de Los Ángeles. Las otras grandes favoritas son seguidas de ‘Wandavision' (con 23 nominaciones), 'El cuento de la criada' (21), 'Ted Lasso' (20), 'Lovecraft Country’ (18), 'Gambito de dama' (18) o 'Mare of Easttown' (16).

Los canales de pago y las plataformas vuelven a ser las reinas de las nominaciones. HBO lidera con 130 candidaturas, seguida de Netflix, con 129. En tercera posición, bastante alejada, se queda Disney+, que aspira a 71 estatuillas. No obstante, es todo un triunfo para el servicio en streaming de la Casa del Ratón, dado que lleva apenas 20 meses en funcionamiento.

'The Mandalorian' y 'The Crown' se convierten en las principales protagonistas de las categorías dramáticas. Con su segunda temporada, la producción de la saga 'Star Wars', tiene candidaturas en categorías como mejor serie dramática, mejor actor de reparto dramático, mejor actor invitado en una serie dramática, mejor dirección de serie dramática y mejor guion de serie dramática.

Por su parte, la cuarta temporada de la serie de Netflix aspira a premios como el de mejor ficción dramática, mejor actor dramático, mejor actriz dramática (por partida doble), mejor actor de reparto dramático, mejor actriz de reparto dramática (por partida triple), mejor actor invitado en serie dramática, mejor actriz invitada en serie dramática, mejor dirección de serie dramática y mejor guion de serie dramática.

Además, la actriz MJ Rodríguez ha hecho historia al ser la primera intérprete transexual en optar al premio a la mejor actriz dramática, por su participación en la temporada final de 'Pose'.

Esta es la lista completa de nominados a los premios Emmy 2021:

MEJOR SERIE DRAMÁTICA

· The Boys (Amazon Prime Video)

· Los Bridgerton (Netflix)

· The Crown (Netflix)

· El cuento de la criada (Hulu)

· Lovecraft Country (HBO)

· The Mandalorian (Disney+)

· Pose (FX)

· This Is Us (NBC)

MEJOR SERIE DE COMEDIA

· Black-ish (ABC)

· Cobra Kai (Netflix)

· Emily en París (Netflix)

· The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

· Hacks (HBO Max)

· El método Kominsky (Netflix)

· PEN15 (Hulu)

· Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

MEJOR MINISERIE O SERIE ANTOLÓGICA

· Podría destruirte (HBO)

· Mare of Easttown (HBO)

· Gambito de dama (Netflix)

· The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video)

· Wandavision (Disney+)

MEJOR TV MOVIE

· Dolly Parton: Navidad en la plaza (Netflix)

· Oslo (HBO)

· Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia (Lifetime)

· El amor de Sylvie (Amazon Prime Video)

· Mi tío Frank (Amazon Prime Video)

MEJOR ACTOR DE SERIE DRAMÁTICA

· Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us

· Jonathan Majors - Lovecraft Country

· Josh O'Connor - The Crown

· Regé-Jean Page - Los Bridgerton

· Billy Porter - Pose

· Matthew Rhys - Perry Mason

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE SERIE DRAMÁTICA

· Uzo Aduba - In Treatment

· Olivia Colman - The Crown

· Emma Corrin - The Crown

· Elisabeth Moss - El cuento de la criada

· MJ Rodríguez - Pose

· Jurnee Smollett - Lovecraft Country

MEJOR ACTOR DE SERIE DE COMEDIA

· Anthony Anderson - Black-ish

· Michael Douglas - El método Kominsky

· William H. Macy - Shameless

· Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso

· Kenan Thompson - Kenan

MEJOR ACTRIZ SERIE DE COMEDIA

· Aidy Bryant - Shrill

· Kaley Cuoco - The Flight Attendant

· Allison Janney - Mom

· Tracee Ellis Ross - Black-ish

· Jean Smart - Hacks

MEJOR ACTOR DE MINISERIE O TV MOVIE

· Paul Bettany - Wandavision

· Hugh Grant - The Undoing

· Ewan McGregor - Halston

· Lin-Manuel Miranda - Hamilton

· Leslie Odom Jr. - Hamilton

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE MINISERIE O TV MOVIE

· Michaela Coel - Podría destruirte

· Cynthia Erivo - Genius: Aretha

· Elizabeth Olsen - Wandavision

· Anya Taylor-Joy - Gambito de dama

· Kate Winslet - Mare of Easttown

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA

· Michael K. Williams - Lovecraft Country

· John Lithgow - Perry Mason

· Tobias Menzies - The Crown

· O-T Fagbenle - El cuento de la criada

· Max Minghella - El cuento de la criada

· Bradley Whitford - El cuento de la criada

· Giancarlo Esposito - The Mandalorian

· Chris Sullivan - This Is US

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA

· Aunjanue Ellis - Lovecraft Country

· Emerald Fennell - The Crown

· Gillian Anderson - The Crown

· Helena Bonham Carter - The Crown

· Yvonne Strahovski - El cuento de la criada

· Samira Wiley - El cuento de la criada

· Madeline Brewer - El cuento de la criada

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN SERIE DE COMEDIA

· Carl Clemons-Hopkins - Hacks

· Bowen Yang - Saturday Night Live

· Kenan Thompson - Saturday Night Live

· Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso

· Brendan Hunt - Ted Lasso

· Nick Mohammed - Ted Lasso

· Jeremy Swift - Ted Lasso

· Paul Reiser - El método Kominsky

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN SERIE DE COMEDIA

· Hannah Einbinder - Hacks

· Cecily Strong - Saturday Night Live

· Aidy Bryant - Saturday Night Live

· Kate McKinnon - Saturday Night Live

· Juno Temple - Ted Lasso

· Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso

· Rosie Pérez - The Flight Attendant

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN MINISERIE O TV MOVIE

· Daveed Diggs - Hamilton

· Jonathan Groff - Hamilton

· Anthony Ramos - Hamilton

· Paapa Essiedu - Podría destruirte

· Evan Peters - Mare of Easttown

· Thomas Brodie-Sangster - Gambito de dama

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN MINISERIE O TV MOVIE

· Phillipa Soo - Hamilton

· Renée Elise Goldsberry - Hamilton

· Julianne Nicholson - Mare of Easttown

· Moses Ingram - Gambito de dama

· Kathryn Hahn - Wandavision

MEJOR ACTOR INVITADO EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA

· Courtney B. Vance - Lovecraft Country

· Charles Dance - The Crown

· Don Cheadle - Falcon y el Soldado de Invierno

· Timothy Olyphant - The Mandalorian

· Carl Weathers - The Mandalorian

MEJOR ACTRIZ INVITADA EN SERIE DE COMEDIA

· Sophie Okonedo - Ratched

· Claire Foy - The Crown

· Alexis Bledel - El cuento de la criada

· McKenna Grace - El cuento de la criada

· Phylicia Rashad - This Is Us

MEJOR ACTOR INVITADO EN SERIE DE COMEDIA

· Alec Baldwin - Saturday Night Live

· Dave Chappelle - Saturday Night Live

· Daniel Kaluuya - Saturday Night Live

· Dan Levy - Saturday Night Live

· Morgan Freeman - El método Kominsky

MEJOR ACTRIZ INVITADA EN SERIE DE COMEDIA

· Yvette Nicole Brown - A Black Lady Sketch Show

· Issa Rae - A Black Lady Sketch Show

· Jane Adams - Hacks

· Maya Rudolph - Saturday Night Live

· Kristen Wiig - Saturday Night Live

· Bernadette Peters - La extraordinaria playlist de Zoey

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE SERIE DRAMÁTICA

· Los Bridgerton: Diamond of the First Water

· Pose: Series Finale

· The Crown: War

· The Crown: Fairytale

· El cuento de la criada: The Wilderness

· The Mandalorian: Chapter 9: The Marshal

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE SERIE DE COMEDIA

· B Positive: Pilot

· Hacks: Pilot

· Mom: Scooby-Doo Checks and Salisbury Steak

· Ted Lasso: Biscuit

· Ted Lasso: The Hope That Kills You

· Ted Lasso: Make Rebecca Great Again

· The Flight Attendant: In Case of Emergency

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE MINISERIE O TV MOVIE

· Hamilton

· Podría destruirte: Ego Death

· Podría destruirte: Eyes, Eyes, Eyes

· Mare of Easttown

· Gambito de dama

· The Underground Railroad

· Wandavision

MEJOR GUION DE SERIE DRAMÁTICA

· Lovecraft Country: Sundown

· Pose: Series Finale

· The Boys: What I Know

· The Crown: War

· El cuento de la criada: Home

· The Mandalorian: Chapter 13: The Jedi

· The Mandalorian: Chapter 16: The Rescue

MEJOR GUION DE SERIE DE COMEDIA:

· Girls5eva: Pilot

· Hacks: Pilot

· PEN15: Play

· Ted Lasso: Make Rebecca Great Again

· Ted Lasso: Pilot

· The Flight Attendant: In Case of Emergency

MEJOR GUION DE MINISERIE O TV MOVIE

· Podría destruirte

· Mare of Easttown

· Gambito de dama

· Wandavision