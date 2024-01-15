De “Oppenheimer” a “Succession”: Lista completa de ganadores en los Critics Choice Awards 2024

Critics Choice Awards 2024
De “Oppenheimer” a “Succession”: Lista completa de ganadores en los Critics Choice Awards 2024La ceremonia se realizó en el Barker Hangar de Santa Mónica, California, Estados Unidos, este fin de semana con la comediante Chelsea Handler como la anfitriona.
CIUDAD DE MÉXICO (apro).- La cinta “Oppenheimer” se alzó como una de las grandes ganadoras de la noche en los 29º Critics Choice Awards 2024, una de las ceremonias más prestigiosas de Hollywood que dan precedente para los Premios Oscar.
La ceremonia se realizó en el Barker Hangar de Santa Mónica, California, Estados Unidos, este fin de semana con la comediante Chelsea Handler como la anfitriona, y todo tipo de actores que fungieron como presentadores: Angela Bassett, Anthony Ramos, Awkwafina, Bella Ramsey, Brendan Fraser, Daniel Levy, Jenny Slate, Ke Huy Quan, Mandy Moore, Meg Ryan, Nicholas Braun, Oprah Winfrey y Sandra Oh.
Entre filmes y series que se alzaron a lo largo de la noche, la cinta
“Oppenheimer” fue la más premiada seguida de cerca por “Barbie”, “The Holdovers”, “Poor Things”, y series como “The Morning Show”, “The Bear” (con Jeremy Allen, uno de los nuevos valores en Hollywood) y “Succession”, esta última una de las más vistas a lo largo del 2023. Además de entregar a Harrison Ford el “Premio a la Trayectoria”, y a America Ferrera un premio por su labor en la igualdad de género.
“Oppenheimer” fue la merecedora de la noche al obtener las ternas de Mejor Película, Mejor Director (Christopher Nolan), Mejores Efectos Visuales, Mejor Montaje (Jennifer Lame), Mejor Conjunto Actoral, Mejor Fotografía (Hoyte van Hoytema), Mejor Banda Sonora (Ludwig Göransson) y Mejor Actor de Reparto (Robert Downey jr).
Este filme fue seguido muy de cerca por “Barbie” que obtuvo Mejor Diseño de Vestuario (Jacqueline Durran), Mejor Peluquería y Maquillaje, Mejor Guion Original (Greta Gewrwig y Noah Baumbach), Mejor Diseño de Producción (Sarah Greenwood y Katie Spencer), y Mejor Canción (“Im just Ken”), terna en la cual cabe mencionar tenía tres canciones nominadas de 7 en total.
“The Holdovers” fue otra de las cintas ganadoras de la noche al obtener Mejor Actor (Paul Giamatti), Mejor Actriz de Reparto (Da’Vine Joy Randolph) y Mejor Actriz Joven (Dominic Sessa).
En cuanto a series, la Mejor Serie Dramática del año fue "Sucession” (HBO Max), Serie Limitada fue “Beef” (Netflix), Serie de Comedia para “The Bear” (FX); Mejor Programa de Entrevistas para “Last Week with John Oliver (HBO Max), y Serie en Lengua Extranjera para “Lupin” (Netflix).
La lista completa de categorías y ganadores quedó así:
MEJOR PELÍCULA
- GANADORA: Oppenheimer
- American Fiction
- Barbie
- The Color Purple
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Past Lives
- Poor Things
- Saltburn
MEJOR DIRECTOR
- GANADOR: Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
- Bradley Cooper, Maestro
- Greta Gerwig, Barbie
- Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
- Alexander Payne, The Holdovers
- Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
MEJOR ACTOR
- GANADOR: Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
- Bradley Cooper, Maestro
- Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Colman Domingo, Rustin
- Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
- Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
MEJOR ACTRIZ
- GANADORA: Emma Stone, Poor Things
- Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
- Greta Lee, Past Lives
- Carey Mulligan, Maestro
- Margot Robbie, Barbie
MEJOR BANDA SONORA
- GANADORA: Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer
- Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Thingsd
- Michael Giacchino, La sociedad de la nieve
- Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Mark Ronson y Andrew Wyatt, Barbie
MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL
- GANADOR: Greta Gerwig y Noah Baumbach, Barbie
- Samy Burch, May December
- Alex Convery, Air
- Bradley Cooper y Josh Singer, Maestro
- David Hemingson, The Holdovers
- Celine Song, Past Lives
MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN
- GANADORA: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- The Boy and the Heron
- Elemental
- Nimona
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
- Wish
MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES
- GANADOR: Oppenheimer
- The Creator
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Misión: Imposible - Dead Reckoning Part One
- Poor Things
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
MEJOR MONTAJE
- GANADORA: Jennifer Lame, Oppenheimer
- William Goldenberg, Air
- Nick Houy, Barbie
- Yorgos Mavropsaridis, Poor Things
- Thelma Schoonmaker, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Michelle Tesoro, Maestro
PREMIO A LA TRAYECTORIA
- Harrison Ford
PREMIO SeeHER (Por la labor en igualdad de género y estereotipos)
- America Ferrera
MEJOR SERIE LIMITADA
- GANADORA: Beef (Netflix)
- Daisy Jones y los Seis (Prime Video)
- Fargo (FX)
- Fellow Travelers (Showtime)
- Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
- Love & Death (HBO | Max)
- A Murder at the End of the World (FX)
- A Small Light (National Geographic)
MEJOR SERIE DRAMATICA
- GANADORA: Sucesión (HBO | Max)
- The Crown (Netflix)
- The Diplomat (Netflix)
- The Last of Us (HBO | Max)
- Loki (Disney+)
- The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
- Star Trek: Nuevos mundos extraños (Paramount+)
- Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (HBO | Max)
MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO
- GANADORA: Jacqueline Durran, Barbie
- Lindy Hemming, Wonka
- Francine Jamison-Tanchuck, The Color Purple
- Holly Waddington, Poor Things
- Jacqueline West, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Janty Yates y David Crossman, Napoleon
MEJOR PELUQUERÍA Y MAQUILLAJE
- GANADORA: Barbie
- The Color Purple
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Priscilla
MEJOR SERIE DE COMEDIA
- GANADORA: The Bear (FX)
- Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Barry (HBO | Max)
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
- Poker Face (Peacock)
- Reservation Dogs (FX)
- Shrinking (Apple TV+)
- What We Do In The Shadows (FX)
MEJOR ACTOR DE SERIE DRAMATICA
- GANADOR: Kieran Culkin, Succession (HBO | Max)
- Tom Hiddleston, Loki (Disney+)
- Timothy Olyphant, Justified: Ciudad primigenia (FX)
- Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us (HBO | Max)
- Ramón Rodríguez, Will Trent (ABC)
- Jeremy Strong, Succession (HBO | Max)
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA
- GANADORA: Sarah Snook, Succession (HBO | Max)
- Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
- Aunjanue Ellis, Justified: City Primeval (FX)
- Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us (HBO | Max)
- Keri Russell, El diplomático (Netflix)
- Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
MEJOR PROGRAMA DE ENTREVISTAS
- GANADOR: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO | Max)
- The Graham Norton Show (BBC America)
- Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC)
- The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)
- Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
MEJOR ESPECIAL DE COMEDIA
- GANADOR: John Mulaney: Baby J (Netflix)
- Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool (Netflix)
- Alex Borstein: Corsets & Clown Suits (Prime Video)
- John Early: Now More Than Ever (HBO | Max)
- Trevor Noah: Where Was I (Netflix)
- Wanda Sykes: I'm an Entertainer (Netflix)
MEJOR SERIE EN LENGUA EXTRANJERA
- GANADORA: Lupin (Netflix)
- Bargain (Paramount+)
- The Glory (Netflix)
- The Good Mothers (Hulu)
- The Interpreter of Silence (Hulu)
-
- Mask Girl (Netflix)
- Moving (Hulu)
MEJOR SERIE DE ANIMACIÓN
- GANADORA: Scott Pilgrim despega (Netflix)
- Bluey (Disney+)
- Bob's Burgers (Fox)
- Harley Quinn (HBO | Max)
- Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+)
- Young Love (HBO | Max)
MEJOR CONJUNTO ACTORAL
- GANADOR: Oppenheimer
- Air
- Barbie
- The Color Purple
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO
- GANADOR: Cord Jefferson, American Fiction
- Kelly Fremon Craig, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret
- Andrew Haigh, All of Us Strangers
- Tony McNamara, Poor Things
- Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
- Eric Roth y Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
MEJOR ACTOR DE SERIE DE COMEDIA
- GANADOR: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear (FX)
- Bill Hader, Barry (HBO | Max)
- Steve Martin, Only Murders In The Building (Hulu)
- Kayvan Novak, What We Do In The Shadowss (FX)
- Drew Tarver, The Other Two (HBO | Max)
- D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs (FX)
ACTRIZ DE SERIE DE COMEDIA
- GANADORA: Ayo Edebiri, The Bear (FX)
- Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere(HBO | Max)
- Devery Jacobs, Reservation Dogs (FX)
- Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face (Peacock)
MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN
- GANADORA: Sarah Greenwood y Katie Spencer, Barbie
- Suzie Davies y Charlotte Dirickx, Saltburn
- Ruth De Jong y Claire Kaufman, Oppenheimer
- Jack Fisk y Adam Willis, Killers of the Flower Moon
- James Price, Shona Heath y Szusza Mihalek, Poor Things
- Adam Stockhausen y Kris Moran, Asteroid City
MEJOR PELÍCULA DE HABLA NO INGLESA
- GANADORA: Anatomy of a Fall
- Godzilla Minus One
- Perfect Days
- Society of the Snow
- The Taste of Things
- The Zone of Interest
MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA
- GANADOR: Hoyte van Hoytema, Oppenheimer
- Matthew Libatique, Maestro
- Rodrigo Prieto, Barbie
- Rodrigo Prieto, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Robbie Ryan, Poor Things
- Linus Sandgren, Saltburn
MEJOR CANCIÓN
- GANADORA: I'm just Ken, Barbie
- Dance the Night, Barbie
- Peaches, La película de Super Mario Bros.
- Road to Freedom, Rustin
- This Wish, Wish
- What Was I Made For?, Barbie
ACTOR DE SERIE LIMITADA ó PELÍCULA PARA TV
- GANADOR: Steven Yeun, Beef (Netflix)
- Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers (Showtime)
- Tom Holland, The Crowded Room (Apple TV+)
- David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves (Paramount+)
- Tony Shalhoub, Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie (Peacock)
- Kiefer Sutherland, The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (Showtime)
ACTRIZ DE SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA PARA TV
- GANADORA: Ali Wong, Beef (Netflix)
- Carla Gugino, The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)
- Kaitlyn Dever, No One Will Save You (Hulu)
- Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
- Bel Powley, A Small Light (National Geographic)
- Sydney Sweeney, Reality (HBO | Max)
- Juno Temple, Fargo (FX)
ACTOR DE REPARTO EN SERIE de COMEDIA
- GANADOR: Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear (FX)
- Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
- Harrison Ford, Shrinking (Apple TV+)
- Harvey Guillén, What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
- James Marsden, Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)
- Henry Winkler, Barry (HBO | Max)
ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN SERIE DE COMEDIA
- GANADORA: Meryl Streep, Only Murder in the Building (Hulu)
- Paulina Alexis, Reservation Dogs (FX)
- Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Jessica Williams, Shrinking (Apple TV+)
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA
- GANADORA: Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown (Netflix)
- Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
- Sophia Di Martino, Loki (Disney+)
- Celia Rose Gooding, Star Trek: Nuevos mundos extraños (Paramount+)
- Karen Pittman, The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
- Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets (Showtime)
ACTOR DE REPARTO EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA
- GANADOR: Billy Crudup, The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
- Khalid Abdalla, The Crown (Netflix)
- Ron Cephas Jones, Truth Be Told (Apple TV+)
- Matthew MacFadyen, Succession (HBO | Max)
- Ke Huy Quan, Loki (Disney+)
- Rufus Sewell, The Diplomat (Netflix)
ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN SERIE LIMITADA o PELÍCULA PARA TV
- GANADORA: Maria Bello, Beef (Netflix)
- Billie Boullet, A Small Light (National Geographic)
- Willa Fitzgerald, The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)
- Aja Naomi King, Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
- Mary McDonnell, The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)
- Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)
ACTOR DE REPARTO EN SERIE LIMITADA o PELÍCULA PARA TV
- GANADOR: Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers (Showtime)
- Taylor Kitsch, Painkiller (Netflix)
- Jesse Plemons, Love & Death (HBO | Max)
- Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
- Liev Schreiber, A Small Light (National Geographic)
- Justin Theroux, White House Plumbers (HBO | Max)
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
- GANADOR: Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
- Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
- Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Ryan Gosling, Barbie
- Charles Melton, May December
- Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
- GANADORA: Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
- Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
- America Ferrera, Barbie
- Jodie Foster, Nyad
- Julianne Moore, May December
MEJOR ACTOR/ACTRIZ JOVEN
- GANADOR: Dominic Sessa The Holdovers
- Abby Ryder Fortson, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.
- Ariana Greenblatt, Barbie
- Calah Lane, Wonka
- Milo Machado Graner, Anatomy of a Fall
- Madeleine Yuna Voyles, The Creator