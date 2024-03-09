Premios Oscar

¿Quién ganará en los Oscar? La lista completa de predicciones de AP

A continuación, la lista para las 23 categorías, de cortometraje a mejor película.
Compartir en whastapp
Compartir en Whastapp
Compartir en Telegram
¿Quién ganará en los Oscar? La lista completa de predicciones de AP
Cillian Murphy en una escena de "Oppenheimer", en esta imagen proporcionada por Universal Pictures. Foto: Universal Pictures /AP
Cultura
sábado, 9 de marzo de 2024 · 19:39

CIUDAD DE MÉXICO (AP).- Previo a los Premios de la Academia del domingo, los críticos de cine de The Associated Press Jake Coyle y Lindsey Bahr ofrecen una lista completa de predicciones.

A continuación, la lista para las 23 categorías, de cortometraje a mejor película.

MEJOR PELÍCULA

Bahr: “Oppenheimer”

Coyle: “Oppenheimer”

ACTRIZ

Bahr: Emma Stone, “Poor Things” (“Pobres criaturas”)

Coyle: Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon” (“Los asesinos de la luna”)

ACTOR

Bahr: Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”

Coyle: Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”

ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Bahr: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers” (“Los que se quedan”)

Coyle: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”

ACTOR DE REPARTO

Bahr: Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”

Coyle: Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”

DIRECTOR

Bahr: Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”

Coyle: Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”

DOCUMENTAL

Bahr: “20 Days in Mariupol” (“20 días en Mariúpol”)

Coyle: “20 Days in Mariupol”

LARGOMETRAJE INTERNACIONAL

Bahr: “The Zone of Interest” (“La zona de interés”)

Coyle: “The Zone of Interest”

LARGOMETRAJE ANIMADO

Bahr: “Kimitachi wa dô ikiru ka” (“El niño y la garza”)

Coyle: “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (“Spider-Man: A través del spider-verso”)

GUION ORIGINAL

Bahr: “Past Lives” (“Vidas pasadas”), Celine Song

Coyle: “Anatomie d’une chute” (“Anatomía de una caída”), Justine Triet, Arthur Harari

GUION ADAPTADO

Bahr: “Oppenheimer”, Christopher Nolan

Coyle: “American Fiction” (“Ficción estadounidense”), Cord Jefferson

DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

Bahr: “Oppenheimer”, Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman

Coyle: “Poor Things”, Shona Heath, James Price, Zsuza Mihalek

CINEMATOGRAFÍA

Bahr: “Oppenheimer”, Hoyte van Hoytema

Coyle: “Oppenheimer”, Hoyte van Hoytema

DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO

Bahr: “Poor Things”, Holly Waddington

Coyle: “Poor Things”, Holly Waddington

EDICIÓN

Bahr: “Oppenheimer”, Jennifer Lame

Coyle: “Oppenheimer”, Jennifer Lame

MAQUILLAJE Y PEINADO

Bahr: “Oppenheimer”, Luisa Abel

Coyle: “Maestro”, Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou, Lori McCoy-Bell

SONIDO

Bahr: “The Zone of Interest”

Coyle: “Oppenheimer”

EFECTOS VISUALES

Bahr: “The Creator”

Coyle: “Godzilla Minus One”

MÚSICA ORIGINAL

Bahr: “Oppenheimer”, Ludwig Göransson

Coyle: “Oppenheimer”, Ludwig Göransson

CANCIÓN

Bahr: “Barbie”; “What Was I Made For?”, Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell

Coyle: “Barbie”; “What Was I Made For?”, Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell

CORTOMETRAJE ANIMADO

Bahr: “Ninety-Five Senses”

Coyle: “Letter to a Pig”

CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL

Bahr: “Nai Nai & Wài Pó”

Coyle: “The Last Repair Shop”

CORTOMETRAJE

Bahr: “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”

Coyle: “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”

Más de
Premios Oscar Cine películas Mejor película

Comentarios

Otras Noticias

Cargar mas noticias