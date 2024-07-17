Shogun y The Bear, favoritas en los Emmy 2024: Lista completa de nominados

MADRID (CulturaOcio).- El drama de época Shogun, con 25 nominaciones, y la serie culinaria The Bear (El Oso), 23 candidaturas, parten como grandes favoritas de cara a la 76 edición de los premios Emmy.

La comedia Only Murders in the Building, con 21 nominaciones, la miniserie True Detective: Tierra Nocturna, que opta a 19 premios y la última temporada de The Crown, que acumula 18 candidaturas, son otros de los títulos que parten con más opciones de cara a la gala que se celebrará el próximo 15 de septiembre el Peacock Theatre de Los Ángeles.

Jony Hale y Sheryl Lee Ralph fueron los encargados de anunciar las nominaciones este miércoles 17 de julio. Los galardones de categorías técnicas, conocidos como Creative Arts, se entregarán los días sábado 7 y domingo 8 de septiembre.

Aún no se ha elegido un presentador para la ceremonia, que contará con Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon y Jeannae Rouzan-Clay como productores ejecutivos de la gala por segundo año consecutivo.

Esta es la lista completa de nominados a los Emmy 2024:

MEJOR SERIE DRAMÁTICA

The Crown (Netflix)

Fallout (Prime Video)

La edad dorada (HBO)

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Prime Video)

Shogun (FX)

Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

El problema de los 3 cuerpos (Netflix)

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE DRAMÁTICA

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show, Apple)

Carrie Coon (La edad dorada, HBO/Max)

Maya Erskine (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)

Anna Sawai (Shogun, FX)

Imelda Staunton (The Crown, Netflix)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show, Apple)

MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA SERIE DRAMÁTICA

Idris Elba (Secuestro en el aire, Apple)

Donald Glover (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)

Walton Goggins (Fallout, Prime Video)

Gary Oldman (Slow Horses, Apple)

Hiroyuki Sanada (Shogun, FX)

Dominic West (The Crown, Prime Video)

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE DRAMÁTICA

Christine Baranski (La edad dorada, HBO/Max)

Nicole Beharie (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)

Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown, Netflix)

Greta Lee (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)

Lesley Manville (The Crown, Netflix)

Karen Pittman (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)

Holland Taylor (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE DRAMÁTICA

Tadanobu Asano (Shogun, FX)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)

Mark Duplass (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)

Jon Hamm (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)

Takehiro Hira (Shogun, FX)

Jack Lowden (Slow Horses, Apple TV+)

Jonathan Pryce (The Crown, Netflix)

MEJOR ACTOR INVITADO EN UNA SERIE DRAMA

Néstor Carbonell (Shogun, FX)

Paul Dano (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)

Tracy Letts (Tiempo de victoria: la dinastía de los Lakers, HBO/Max)

Jonathan Pryce (Slow Horses, Apple TV+)

John Turturro (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)

MEJOR ACTRIZ INVITADA EN UNA SERIE DRAMÁTICA

Michaela Coel (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)

Claire Foy (The Crown, Netflix)

Marcia Gay Harden (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)

Sarah Paulson (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)

Parker Posey (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)

MEJOR SERIE DE COMEDIA

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

The Bear (El Oso) (FX)

Larry David (HBO/Max)

Hacks (HBO/Max)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Palm Royale (Apple TV+)

Reservation Dogs (FX) Lo que hacemos en las sombras (FX)

MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA

Matt Berry (Lo que hacemos en las sombras, FX)

Larry David (Larry David, HBO/Max)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear, El Oso FX)

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (Reservation Dogs, FX)

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA

Quinta Brunson (Colegio Abbott, ABC)

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear, FX)

Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)

Maya Rudolph (Loot, Apple)

Jean Smart (Hacks, HBO/Max)

Kristen Wiig (Palm Royale, Apple TV+)

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA

Lionel Boyce (The Bear, FX)

Paul W. Downs (Hacks, HBO/Max)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear, FX)

Paul Rudd (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary, ABC)

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live, NBC)

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA

Carol Burnett (Palm Royale, Apple TV+)

Liza Colón-Zayas (The Bear, FX)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks, HBO/Max)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary, ABC)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary, ABC)

Meryl Streep (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)

MEJOR ACTOR INVITADO EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA

Jon Bernthal (The Bear, El Oso FX)

Matthew Broderick (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)

Ryan Gosling (Saturday Night Live, NBC)

Christopher Lloyd (Hacks, HBO/Max)

Bob Odenkirk (The Bear, El Oso, FX)

Will Poulter (The Bear, El Oso, FX)

MEJOR ACTRIZ INVITADA EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA

Olivia Colman (The Bear, El Oso, FX)

Jamie Lee Curtis (The Bear, El Oso FX)

Kaitlin Olson (Hacks, HBO/Max)

Da’Vine Joy Randolph (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)

Maya Rudolph (Saturday Night Live, NBC)

Kristen Wiig (Saturday Night Live, NBC)

MEJOR MINISERIE O SERIE DE ANTOLOGÍA

Bebé Reno (Netflix)

Fargo (FX)

Lecciones de química (Apple TV+)

Ripley (Netflix)

True Detective: Tierra Nocturna (HBO)

MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE DE ANTOLOGÍA O PELÍCULA

Matt Bomer (Compañeros de ruta, Showtime)

Richard Gadd (Bebé Reno, Netflix)

Jon Hamm (Fargo, FX)

Tom Hollander (Feud: Capote vs. the Swans, FX)

Andrew Scott (Ripley, Netflix)

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE DE ANTOLOGÍA O PELÍCULA

Jodie Foster (True Detective: Tierra Nocturna, HBO/Max)

Brie Larson (Lecciones de química, Apple)

Juno Temple (Fargo, FX)

Sofía Vergara (Griselda, Netflix)

Naomi Watts (Feud: Capote vs. the Swans, FX)

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE DE ANTOLOGÍA O PELÍCULA

Jonathan Bailey (Fellow Travelers, Showtime)

Robert Downey Jr. (El simpatizante, HBO/Max)

Tom Goodman-Hill (Bebé reno, Netflix)

John Hawkes (True Detective: Tierra Nocturna, HBO/Max)

Lamorne Morris (Fargo, FX)

Lewis Pullman (Lecciones de química, Apple TV+)

Treat Williams (Feud: Capote vs. the Swans, FX)

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE DE ANTOLOGÍA O PELÍCULA

Dakota Fanning (Ripley, Netflix)

Lily Gladstone (Under the Bridge, Hulu)

Jessica Gunning (Bebé Reno, Netflix)

Aja Naomi King (Lecciones de química, Apple TV+)

Diane Lane (Feud: Capote vs. the Swans, FX)

Nava Mau (Bebé Reno, Netflix)

Kali Reis (True Detective: Tierra Nocturna, HBO/Max)

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE UNA SERIE DRAMÁTICA

Stephen Daldry (The Crown, Netflix)

Mimi Leder (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)

Hiro Murai (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)

Frederick E.O. Toye (Shogun, FX)

Saul Metzstein (Slow Horses, Apple TV+)

Salli Richardson-Whitfield (Tiempo de victoria: la dinastía de los Lakers)

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA

Randall Einhorn (Colegio Abbott, ABC)

Christopher Storer (The Bear, El Oso FX)

Ramy Youssef (The Bear, El Oso FX)

Guy Ritchie (The Gentlemen, Netflix)

Lucia Aniello (Hacks, HBO/Max)

Mary Lou Belli (The Ms. Pat Show, BET)

MEJOR GUION DE UNA SERIE DRAMÁTICA

Peter Morgan, Meriel Sheibani-Clare (The Crown, Netflix)

Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Graham Wagner (Fallout, Prime Video)

Francesca Sloane, Donald Glover (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)

Rachel Kondo, Justin Marks (Shogun, FX)

Rachel Kondo, Caillin Puente (Shogun, FX)

Will Smith (Slow Horses, Apple TV+)

MEJOR GUION DE UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary, ABC)

Christopher Storer (The Bear, El Oso, FX)

Meredith Scardino, Sam Means (Girls5eva, Netflix)

Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky (Hacks, HBO/Max)

Chris Kelly, Sarah Schneider (The Other Two, HBO/Max)

Jake Bender, Zach Dunn (Lo que hacemos en las sombras, FX)

MEJOR GUION EN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE DE ANTOLOGÍA O PELÍCULA