Shogun y The Bear, favoritas en los Emmy 2024: Lista completa de nominados

Televisión
Shogun y The Bear, favoritas en los Emmy 2024: Lista completa de nominadosEl drama de época parte con 25 nominaciones, mientras que la serie culinaria El Oso tiene 23; True Detective, The Crown, Only Murders in the Building y Bebé Reno, entre las favoritas
MADRID (CulturaOcio).- El drama de época Shogun, con 25 nominaciones, y la serie culinaria The Bear (El Oso), 23 candidaturas, parten como grandes favoritas de cara a la 76 edición de los premios Emmy.
La comedia Only Murders in the Building, con 21 nominaciones, la miniserie True Detective: Tierra Nocturna, que opta a 19 premios y la última temporada de The Crown, que acumula 18 candidaturas, son otros de los títulos que parten con más opciones de cara a la gala que se celebrará el próximo 15 de septiembre el Peacock Theatre de Los Ángeles.
Jony Hale y Sheryl Lee Ralph fueron los encargados de anunciar las nominaciones este miércoles 17 de julio. Los galardones de categorías técnicas, conocidos como Creative Arts, se entregarán los días sábado 7 y domingo 8 de septiembre.
Aún no se ha elegido un presentador para la ceremonia, que contará con Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon y Jeannae Rouzan-Clay como productores ejecutivos de la gala por segundo año consecutivo.
Esta es la lista completa de nominados a los Emmy 2024:
MEJOR SERIE DRAMÁTICA
- The Crown (Netflix)
- Fallout (Prime Video)
- La edad dorada (HBO)
- The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
- Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Prime Video)
- Shogun (FX)
- Slow Horses (Apple TV+)
- El problema de los 3 cuerpos (Netflix)
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE DRAMÁTICA
- Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show, Apple)
- Carrie Coon (La edad dorada, HBO/Max)
- Maya Erskine (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)
- Anna Sawai (Shogun, FX)
- Imelda Staunton (The Crown, Netflix)
- Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show, Apple)
MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA SERIE DRAMÁTICA
- Idris Elba (Secuestro en el aire, Apple)
- Donald Glover (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)
- Walton Goggins (Fallout, Prime Video)
- Gary Oldman (Slow Horses, Apple)
- Hiroyuki Sanada (Shogun, FX)
- Dominic West (The Crown, Prime Video)
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE DRAMÁTICA
- Christine Baranski (La edad dorada, HBO/Max)
- Nicole Beharie (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)
- Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown, Netflix)
- Greta Lee (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)
- Lesley Manville (The Crown, Netflix)
- Karen Pittman (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)
- Holland Taylor (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE DRAMÁTICA
- Tadanobu Asano (Shogun, FX)
- Billy Crudup (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)
- Mark Duplass (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)
- Jon Hamm (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)
- Takehiro Hira (Shogun, FX)
- Jack Lowden (Slow Horses, Apple TV+)
- Jonathan Pryce (The Crown, Netflix)
MEJOR ACTOR INVITADO EN UNA SERIE DRAMA
- Néstor Carbonell (Shogun, FX)
- Paul Dano (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)
- Tracy Letts (Tiempo de victoria: la dinastía de los Lakers, HBO/Max)
- Jonathan Pryce (Slow Horses, Apple TV+)
- John Turturro (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)
MEJOR ACTRIZ INVITADA EN UNA SERIE DRAMÁTICA
- Michaela Coel (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)
- Claire Foy (The Crown, Netflix)
- Marcia Gay Harden (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)
- Sarah Paulson (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)
- Parker Posey (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)
MEJOR SERIE DE COMEDIA
- Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- The Bear (El Oso) (FX)
- Larry David (HBO/Max)
- Hacks (HBO/Max)
- Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
- Palm Royale (Apple TV+)
- Reservation Dogs (FX) Lo que hacemos en las sombras (FX)
MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA
- Matt Berry (Lo que hacemos en las sombras, FX)
- Larry David (Larry David, HBO/Max)
- Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)
- Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)
- Jeremy Allen White (The Bear, El Oso FX)
- D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (Reservation Dogs, FX)
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA
- Quinta Brunson (Colegio Abbott, ABC)
- Ayo Edebiri (The Bear, FX)
- Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)
- Maya Rudolph (Loot, Apple)
- Jean Smart (Hacks, HBO/Max)
- Kristen Wiig (Palm Royale, Apple TV+)
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA
- Lionel Boyce (The Bear, FX)
- Paul W. Downs (Hacks, HBO/Max)
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear, FX)
- Paul Rudd (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)
- Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary, ABC)
- Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live, NBC)
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA
- Carol Burnett (Palm Royale, Apple TV+)
- Liza Colón-Zayas (The Bear, FX)
- Hannah Einbinder (Hacks, HBO/Max)
- Janelle James (Abbott Elementary, ABC)
- Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary, ABC)
- Meryl Streep (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)
MEJOR ACTOR INVITADO EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA
- Jon Bernthal (The Bear, El Oso FX)
- Matthew Broderick (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)
- Ryan Gosling (Saturday Night Live, NBC)
- Christopher Lloyd (Hacks, HBO/Max)
- Bob Odenkirk (The Bear, El Oso, FX)
- Will Poulter (The Bear, El Oso, FX)
MEJOR ACTRIZ INVITADA EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA
- Olivia Colman (The Bear, El Oso, FX)
- Jamie Lee Curtis (The Bear, El Oso FX)
- Kaitlin Olson (Hacks, HBO/Max)
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)
- Maya Rudolph (Saturday Night Live, NBC)
- Kristen Wiig (Saturday Night Live, NBC)
MEJOR MINISERIE O SERIE DE ANTOLOGÍA
- Bebé Reno (Netflix)
- Fargo (FX)
- Lecciones de química (Apple TV+)
- Ripley (Netflix)
- True Detective: Tierra Nocturna (HBO)
MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE DE ANTOLOGÍA O PELÍCULA
- Matt Bomer (Compañeros de ruta, Showtime)
- Richard Gadd (Bebé Reno, Netflix)
- Jon Hamm (Fargo, FX)
- Tom Hollander (Feud: Capote vs. the Swans, FX)
- Andrew Scott (Ripley, Netflix)
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE DE ANTOLOGÍA O PELÍCULA
- Jodie Foster (True Detective: Tierra Nocturna, HBO/Max)
- Brie Larson (Lecciones de química, Apple)
- Juno Temple (Fargo, FX)
- Sofía Vergara (Griselda, Netflix)
- Naomi Watts (Feud: Capote vs. the Swans, FX)
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE DE ANTOLOGÍA O PELÍCULA
- Jonathan Bailey (Fellow Travelers, Showtime)
- Robert Downey Jr. (El simpatizante, HBO/Max)
- Tom Goodman-Hill (Bebé reno, Netflix)
- John Hawkes (True Detective: Tierra Nocturna, HBO/Max)
- Lamorne Morris (Fargo, FX)
- Lewis Pullman (Lecciones de química, Apple TV+)
- Treat Williams (Feud: Capote vs. the Swans, FX)
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE DE ANTOLOGÍA O PELÍCULA
- Dakota Fanning (Ripley, Netflix)
- Lily Gladstone (Under the Bridge, Hulu)
- Jessica Gunning (Bebé Reno, Netflix)
- Aja Naomi King (Lecciones de química, Apple TV+)
- Diane Lane (Feud: Capote vs. the Swans, FX)
- Nava Mau (Bebé Reno, Netflix)
- Kali Reis (True Detective: Tierra Nocturna, HBO/Max)
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE UNA SERIE DRAMÁTICA
- Stephen Daldry (The Crown, Netflix)
- Mimi Leder (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)
- Hiro Murai (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)
- Frederick E.O. Toye (Shogun, FX)
- Saul Metzstein (Slow Horses, Apple TV+)
- Salli Richardson-Whitfield (Tiempo de victoria: la dinastía de los Lakers)
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA
- Randall Einhorn (Colegio Abbott, ABC)
- Christopher Storer (The Bear, El Oso FX)
- Ramy Youssef (The Bear, El Oso FX)
- Guy Ritchie (The Gentlemen, Netflix)
- Lucia Aniello (Hacks, HBO/Max)
- Mary Lou Belli (The Ms. Pat Show, BET)
MEJOR GUION DE UNA SERIE DRAMÁTICA
- Peter Morgan, Meriel Sheibani-Clare (The Crown, Netflix)
- Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Graham Wagner (Fallout, Prime Video)
- Francesca Sloane, Donald Glover (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)
- Rachel Kondo, Justin Marks (Shogun, FX)
- Rachel Kondo, Caillin Puente (Shogun, FX)
- Will Smith (Slow Horses, Apple TV+)
MEJOR GUION DE UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA
- Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary, ABC)
- Christopher Storer (The Bear, El Oso, FX)
- Meredith Scardino, Sam Means (Girls5eva, Netflix)
- Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky (Hacks, HBO/Max)
- Chris Kelly, Sarah Schneider (The Other Two, HBO/Max)
- Jake Bender, Zach Dunn (Lo que hacemos en las sombras, FX)
MEJOR GUION EN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE DE ANTOLOGÍA O PELÍCULA
- Richard Gadd (Bebé Reno, Netflix)
- Charlie Brooker (Black Mirror, Netflix)
- Noah Hawley (Fargo, FX)
- Ron Nyswaner (Compañeros de ruta, Showtime)
- Steven Zaillian (Ripley, Netflix)
- Issa López (True Detective: Tierra Nocturna, HBO/Max)