Shogun y The Bear, favoritas en los Emmy 2024: Lista completa de nominados

El drama de época parte con 25 nominaciones, mientras que la serie culinaria El Oso tiene 23; True Detective, The Crown, Only Murders in the Building y Bebé Reno, entre las favoritas
Escena de El Oso. Foto: FX vía AP
miércoles, 17 de julio de 2024 · 18:07

MADRID (CulturaOcio).- El drama de época Shogun, con 25 nominaciones, y la serie culinaria The Bear (El Oso), 23 candidaturas, parten como grandes favoritas de cara a la 76 edición de los premios Emmy.

La comedia Only Murders in the Building, con 21 nominaciones, la miniserie True Detective: Tierra Nocturna, que opta a 19 premios y la última temporada de The Crown, que acumula 18 candidaturas, son otros de los títulos que parten con más opciones de cara a la gala que se celebrará el próximo 15 de septiembre el Peacock Theatre de Los Ángeles.

Jony Hale y Sheryl Lee Ralph fueron los encargados de anunciar las nominaciones este miércoles 17 de julio. Los galardones de categorías técnicas, conocidos como Creative Arts, se entregarán los días sábado 7 y domingo 8 de septiembre.

Aún no se ha elegido un presentador para la ceremonia, que contará con Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon y Jeannae Rouzan-Clay como productores ejecutivos de la gala por segundo año consecutivo.

Esta es la lista completa de nominados a los Emmy 2024:

MEJOR SERIE DRAMÁTICA

  • The Crown (Netflix)
  • Fallout (Prime Video)
  • La edad dorada (HBO)
  • The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
  • Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Prime Video)
  • Shogun (FX)
  • Slow Horses (Apple TV+)
  • El problema de los 3 cuerpos (Netflix)

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE DRAMÁTICA

  • Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show, Apple)
  • Carrie Coon (La edad dorada, HBO/Max)
  • Maya Erskine (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)
  • Anna Sawai (Shogun, FX)
  • Imelda Staunton (The Crown, Netflix)
  • Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show, Apple)

MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA SERIE DRAMÁTICA

  • Idris Elba (Secuestro en el aire, Apple)
  • Donald Glover (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)
  • Walton Goggins (Fallout, Prime Video)
  • Gary Oldman (Slow Horses, Apple)
  • Hiroyuki Sanada (Shogun, FX)
  • Dominic West (The Crown, Prime Video)

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE DRAMÁTICA

  • Christine Baranski (La edad dorada, HBO/Max)
  • Nicole Beharie (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)
  • Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown, Netflix)
  • Greta Lee (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)
  • Lesley Manville (The Crown, Netflix)
  • Karen Pittman (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)
  • Holland Taylor (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE DRAMÁTICA

  • Tadanobu Asano (Shogun, FX)
  • Billy Crudup (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)
  • Mark Duplass (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)
  • Jon Hamm (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)
  • Takehiro Hira (Shogun, FX)
  • Jack Lowden (Slow Horses, Apple TV+)
  • Jonathan Pryce (The Crown, Netflix)

MEJOR ACTOR INVITADO EN UNA SERIE DRAMA

  • Néstor Carbonell (Shogun, FX)
  • Paul Dano (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)
  • Tracy Letts (Tiempo de victoria: la dinastía de los Lakers, HBO/Max)
  • Jonathan Pryce (Slow Horses, Apple TV+)
  • John Turturro (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)

MEJOR ACTRIZ INVITADA EN UNA SERIE DRAMÁTICA

  • Michaela Coel (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)
  • Claire Foy (The Crown, Netflix)
  • Marcia Gay Harden (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)
  • Sarah Paulson (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)
  • Parker Posey (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)

MEJOR SERIE DE COMEDIA

  • Abbott Elementary (ABC)
  • The Bear (El Oso) (FX)
  • Larry David (HBO/Max)
  • Hacks (HBO/Max)
  • Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
  • Palm Royale (Apple TV+)
  • Reservation Dogs (FX) Lo que hacemos en las sombras (FX)

MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA

  • Matt Berry (Lo que hacemos en las sombras, FX)
  • Larry David (Larry David, HBO/Max)
  • Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)
  • Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)
  • Jeremy Allen White (The Bear, El Oso FX)
  • D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (Reservation Dogs, FX)

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA

  • Quinta Brunson (Colegio Abbott, ABC)
  • Ayo Edebiri (The Bear, FX)
  • Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)
  • Maya Rudolph (Loot, Apple)
  • Jean Smart (Hacks, HBO/Max)
  • Kristen Wiig (Palm Royale, Apple TV+)

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA

  • Lionel Boyce (The Bear, FX)
  • Paul W. Downs (Hacks, HBO/Max)
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear, FX)
  • Paul Rudd (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)
  • Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary, ABC)
  • Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live, NBC)

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA

  • Carol Burnett (Palm Royale, Apple TV+)
  • Liza Colón-Zayas (The Bear, FX)
  • Hannah Einbinder (Hacks, HBO/Max)
  • Janelle James (Abbott Elementary, ABC)
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary, ABC)
  • Meryl Streep (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)

MEJOR ACTOR INVITADO EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA

  • Jon Bernthal (The Bear, El Oso FX)
  • Matthew Broderick (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)
  • Ryan Gosling (Saturday Night Live, NBC)
  • Christopher Lloyd (Hacks, HBO/Max)
  • Bob Odenkirk (The Bear, El Oso, FX)
  • Will Poulter (The Bear, El Oso, FX)

MEJOR ACTRIZ INVITADA EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA

  • Olivia Colman (The Bear, El Oso, FX)
  • Jamie Lee Curtis (The Bear, El Oso FX)
  • Kaitlin Olson (Hacks, HBO/Max)
  • Da’Vine Joy Randolph (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)
  • Maya Rudolph (Saturday Night Live, NBC)
  • Kristen Wiig (Saturday Night Live, NBC)

MEJOR MINISERIE O SERIE DE ANTOLOGÍA

  • Bebé Reno (Netflix)
  • Fargo (FX)
  • Lecciones de química (Apple TV+)
  • Ripley (Netflix)
  • True Detective: Tierra Nocturna (HBO)

MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE DE ANTOLOGÍA O PELÍCULA

  • Matt Bomer (Compañeros de ruta, Showtime)
  • Richard Gadd (Bebé Reno, Netflix)
  • Jon Hamm (Fargo, FX)
  • Tom Hollander (Feud: Capote vs. the Swans, FX)
  • Andrew Scott (Ripley, Netflix)

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE DE ANTOLOGÍA O PELÍCULA

  • Jodie Foster (True Detective: Tierra Nocturna, HBO/Max)
  • Brie Larson (Lecciones de química, Apple)
  • Juno Temple (Fargo, FX)
  • Sofía Vergara (Griselda, Netflix)
  • Naomi Watts (Feud: Capote vs. the Swans, FX)

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE DE ANTOLOGÍA O PELÍCULA

  • Jonathan Bailey (Fellow Travelers, Showtime)
  • Robert Downey Jr. (El simpatizante, HBO/Max)
  • Tom Goodman-Hill (Bebé reno, Netflix)
  • John Hawkes (True Detective: Tierra Nocturna, HBO/Max)
  • Lamorne Morris (Fargo, FX)
  • Lewis Pullman (Lecciones de química, Apple TV+)
  • Treat Williams (Feud: Capote vs. the Swans, FX)

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE DE ANTOLOGÍA O PELÍCULA

  • Dakota Fanning (Ripley, Netflix)
  • Lily Gladstone (Under the Bridge, Hulu)
  • Jessica Gunning (Bebé Reno, Netflix)
  • Aja Naomi King (Lecciones de química, Apple TV+)
  • Diane Lane (Feud: Capote vs. the Swans, FX)
  • Nava Mau (Bebé Reno, Netflix)
  • Kali Reis (True Detective: Tierra Nocturna, HBO/Max)

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE UNA SERIE DRAMÁTICA

  • Stephen Daldry (The Crown, Netflix)
  • Mimi Leder (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)
  • Hiro Murai (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)
  • Frederick E.O. Toye (Shogun, FX)
  • Saul Metzstein (Slow Horses, Apple TV+)
  • Salli Richardson-Whitfield (Tiempo de victoria: la dinastía de los Lakers)

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA

  • Randall Einhorn (Colegio Abbott, ABC)
  • Christopher Storer (The Bear, El Oso FX)
  • Ramy Youssef (The Bear, El Oso FX)
  • Guy Ritchie (The Gentlemen, Netflix)
  • Lucia Aniello (Hacks, HBO/Max)
  • Mary Lou Belli (The Ms. Pat Show, BET)

MEJOR GUION DE UNA SERIE DRAMÁTICA

  • Peter Morgan, Meriel Sheibani-Clare (The Crown, Netflix)
  • Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Graham Wagner (Fallout, Prime Video)
  • Francesca Sloane, Donald Glover (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)
  • Rachel Kondo, Justin Marks (Shogun, FX)
  • Rachel Kondo, Caillin Puente (Shogun, FX)
  • Will Smith (Slow Horses, Apple TV+)

MEJOR GUION DE UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA

  • Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary, ABC)
  • Christopher Storer (The Bear, El Oso, FX)
  • Meredith Scardino, Sam Means (Girls5eva, Netflix)
  • Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky (Hacks, HBO/Max)
  • Chris Kelly, Sarah Schneider (The Other Two, HBO/Max)
  • Jake Bender, Zach Dunn (Lo que hacemos en las sombras, FX)

MEJOR GUION EN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE DE ANTOLOGÍA O PELÍCULA

  • Richard Gadd (Bebé Reno, Netflix)
  • Charlie Brooker (Black Mirror, Netflix)
  • Noah Hawley (Fargo, FX)
  • Ron Nyswaner (Compañeros de ruta, Showtime)
  • Steven Zaillian (Ripley, Netflix)
  • Issa López (True Detective: Tierra Nocturna, HBO/Max)
