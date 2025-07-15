Lista de nominados al Emmy 2025; “Severance” encabeza las nominaciones con 27 candidaturas

LOS ÁNGELES (AP).- “Severance” encabeza las nominaciones al Emmy con 27 candidaturas el martes, y “The Studio” lideró las nominaciones de comedia con 23.

Aquí hay una lista de los nominados al Emmy en las principales categorías:

Serie dramática

“Andor”; “Paradise”; “Severance”; “Slow Horses”; “The Diplomat”; “The Pitt”; “The Last of Us”; “The White Lotus”

Serie de comedia

“Hacks”; “The Bear”; “The Studio”; “Only Murders in the Building”; “Abbott Elementary”; “Nobody Wants This”; “Shrinking”; “What We Do in the Shadows”

Serie limitada

“Adolescence”; “The Penguin”; “Dying for Sex”; “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”; “Black Mirror”

Actor de drama

Sterling K. Brown, “Paradise”; Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”; Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us”; Adam Scott, “Severance”; Noah Wyle, “The Pitt”

Actriz de drama

Kathy Bates, “Matlock”; Sharon Horgan, “Bad Sisters”; Britt Lower, “Severance”; Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”; Kerry Russell, “The Diplomat”

Actor de comedia

Seth Rogen, “The Studio”; Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”; Jeremy Allen-White, “The Bear”; Adam Brody, “Nobody Wants This”; Jason Segel, “Shrinking”

Actriz de comedia

Uzo Aduba, “The Residence”; Kristen Bell, “Nobody Wants This”; Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”; Jean Smart, “Hacks”; Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

Competencia en reality

“The Amazing Race”; RuPaul’s Drag Race”; “Survivor”; “Top Chef”; “The Traitors”

Presentador destacado de un reality o programa de reality

RuPaul Charles, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”; Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Daniel Lubetzky, “Shark Tank”; Alan Cumming, “The Traitors”; Kristen Kish, “Top Chef”; Jeff Probst, “Survivor”

Talk show

“The Daily Show with Jon Stewart”; “Jimmy Kimmel Live”; “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

Programa animado

“The Dirt Under Your Nails”; “Arcane”; “They Slug Horses, Don’t They?; “Bob’s Burgers”; “Cliff’s Edge”: “Common Side Effects”; “Spider Rose”; “Love, Death + Robots”

Actriz de reparto en series dramáticas

Patricia Arquette, “Severance”; Carrie Coon, “The White Lotus”; Katherine LaNasa, “The Pitt”; Julianne Nicholson, “Paradise”; Parker Posey, “The White Lotus”; Natasha Rothwell, “The White Lotus”; Aimee Lee Wood, “The White Lotus”

Actor de reparto en serie dramática

Zach Cherry, “Severance”; Walton Goggins, “The White Lotus”; Jason Isaacs, “The White Lotus”; James Marsden, “Paradise”; Sam Rockwell, “The White Lotus”; Tramell Tillman, “Severance”; John Turturro, “Severance”

Actor principal de miniserie

Colin Farrell, “The Penguin”; Stephen Graham, “Adolescence”; Jake Gyllenhaal, “Presumed Innocent”; Brian Tyree Henry, “Dope Thief”; Cooper Koch, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”

Actriz principal de miniserie

Cate Blanchett, “Disclaimer”; Meghann Fahy, “Sirens”; Rashida Jones, “Black Mirror”; Cristin Milioti, “The Penguin”; Michelle Williams, “Dying for Sex”

Actriz de reparto de miniserie

Erin Doherty, “Adolescence”; Ruth Negga, “Presumed Innocent”; Deirdre O’Connell, “The Penguin”; Chloë Sevigny, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”; Jenny Slate, “Dying for Sex”; Christine Tremarco, “Adolescence”

Actor de reparto de miniserie

Javier Bardem, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”; Bill Camp, “Presumed Innocent”; Owen Cooper, “Adolescence”; Rob Delaney, “Dying for Sex”; Peter Sarsgaard, “Presumed Innocent”; Ashley Walters, “Adolescence”

Actor de reparto de serie de comedia

Ike Barinholtz, “The Studio”; Colman Domingo, “The Four Seasons”; Harrison Ford, “Shrinking”; Jeff Hiller, “Somebody Somewhere”; Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”; Michael Urie, “Shrinking”; Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”

Actriz de reparto en serie de comedia

Liza Colón-Zayas, “The Bear”; Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”; Kathryn Hahn, “The Studio”; Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”; Catherine O’Hara, “The Studio”; Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”; Jessica Williams “Shrinking”

Película televisiva sobresaliente

“Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy”; “The Gorge”; “Mountainhead”; “Nonnas”

Serie de variedades con guion

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”; “Saturday Night Live”

Especial de variedad en vivo

“The Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Starring Kendrick Lamar”; “Beyoncé Bowl”; “The Oscars”; “SNL50: The Anniversary Special”; “SNL50: The Homecoming Concert”

Presentador destacado de un programa de juegos

“Elizabeth Banks, “Press Your Luck”; Steve Harvey, “Celebrity Family Feud”; Ken Jennings, “Jeopardy!”; Colin Jost, “Pop Culture Jeopardy!”; Jimmy Kimmel, “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire”