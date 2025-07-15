Lista de nominados al Emmy 2025; “Severance” encabeza las nominaciones con 27 candidaturas

Premios Emmy
Lista de nominados al Emmy 2025; “Severance” encabeza las nominaciones con 27 candidaturasLa ceremonia de entrega de premios está programada para el 14 de septiembre de 2025 en el Teatro Peacock del centro de Los Ángeles, California.
LOS ÁNGELES (AP).- “Severance” encabeza las nominaciones al Emmy con 27 candidaturas el martes, y “The Studio” lideró las nominaciones de comedia con 23.
Aquí hay una lista de los nominados al Emmy en las principales categorías:
Serie dramática
“Andor”; “Paradise”; “Severance”; “Slow Horses”; “The Diplomat”; “The Pitt”; “The Last of Us”; “The White Lotus”
Serie de comedia
“Hacks”; “The Bear”; “The Studio”; “Only Murders in the Building”; “Abbott Elementary”; “Nobody Wants This”; “Shrinking”; “What We Do in the Shadows”
Serie limitada
“Adolescence”; “The Penguin”; “Dying for Sex”; “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”; “Black Mirror”
Actor de drama
Sterling K. Brown, “Paradise”; Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”; Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us”; Adam Scott, “Severance”; Noah Wyle, “The Pitt”
Actriz de drama
Kathy Bates, “Matlock”; Sharon Horgan, “Bad Sisters”; Britt Lower, “Severance”; Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”; Kerry Russell, “The Diplomat”
Actor de comedia
Seth Rogen, “The Studio”; Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”; Jeremy Allen-White, “The Bear”; Adam Brody, “Nobody Wants This”; Jason Segel, “Shrinking”
Actriz de comedia
Uzo Aduba, “The Residence”; Kristen Bell, “Nobody Wants This”; Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”; Jean Smart, “Hacks”; Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”
Competencia en reality
“The Amazing Race”; RuPaul’s Drag Race”; “Survivor”; “Top Chef”; “The Traitors”
Presentador destacado de un reality o programa de reality
RuPaul Charles, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”; Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Daniel Lubetzky, “Shark Tank”; Alan Cumming, “The Traitors”; Kristen Kish, “Top Chef”; Jeff Probst, “Survivor”
Talk show
“The Daily Show with Jon Stewart”; “Jimmy Kimmel Live”; “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”
Programa animado
“The Dirt Under Your Nails”; “Arcane”; “They Slug Horses, Don’t They?; “Bob’s Burgers”; “Cliff’s Edge”: “Common Side Effects”; “Spider Rose”; “Love, Death + Robots”
Actriz de reparto en series dramáticas
Patricia Arquette, “Severance”; Carrie Coon, “The White Lotus”; Katherine LaNasa, “The Pitt”; Julianne Nicholson, “Paradise”; Parker Posey, “The White Lotus”; Natasha Rothwell, “The White Lotus”; Aimee Lee Wood, “The White Lotus”
Actor de reparto en serie dramática
Zach Cherry, “Severance”; Walton Goggins, “The White Lotus”; Jason Isaacs, “The White Lotus”; James Marsden, “Paradise”; Sam Rockwell, “The White Lotus”; Tramell Tillman, “Severance”; John Turturro, “Severance”
Actor principal de miniserie
Colin Farrell, “The Penguin”; Stephen Graham, “Adolescence”; Jake Gyllenhaal, “Presumed Innocent”; Brian Tyree Henry, “Dope Thief”; Cooper Koch, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”
Actriz principal de miniserie
Cate Blanchett, “Disclaimer”; Meghann Fahy, “Sirens”; Rashida Jones, “Black Mirror”; Cristin Milioti, “The Penguin”; Michelle Williams, “Dying for Sex”
Actriz de reparto de miniserie
Erin Doherty, “Adolescence”; Ruth Negga, “Presumed Innocent”; Deirdre O’Connell, “The Penguin”; Chloë Sevigny, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”; Jenny Slate, “Dying for Sex”; Christine Tremarco, “Adolescence”
Actor de reparto de miniserie
Javier Bardem, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”; Bill Camp, “Presumed Innocent”; Owen Cooper, “Adolescence”; Rob Delaney, “Dying for Sex”; Peter Sarsgaard, “Presumed Innocent”; Ashley Walters, “Adolescence”
Actor de reparto de serie de comedia
Ike Barinholtz, “The Studio”; Colman Domingo, “The Four Seasons”; Harrison Ford, “Shrinking”; Jeff Hiller, “Somebody Somewhere”; Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”; Michael Urie, “Shrinking”; Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”
Actriz de reparto en serie de comedia
Liza Colón-Zayas, “The Bear”; Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”; Kathryn Hahn, “The Studio”; Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”; Catherine O’Hara, “The Studio”; Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”; Jessica Williams “Shrinking”
Película televisiva sobresaliente
“Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy”; “The Gorge”; “Mountainhead”; “Nonnas”
Serie de variedades con guion
“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”; “Saturday Night Live”
Especial de variedad en vivo
“The Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Starring Kendrick Lamar”; “Beyoncé Bowl”; “The Oscars”; “SNL50: The Anniversary Special”; “SNL50: The Homecoming Concert”
Presentador destacado de un programa de juegos
“Elizabeth Banks, “Press Your Luck”; Steve Harvey, “Celebrity Family Feud”; Ken Jennings, “Jeopardy!”; Colin Jost, “Pop Culture Jeopardy!”; Jimmy Kimmel, “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire”