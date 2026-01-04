Cine
“Una batalla tras otra”, Mejor Película en los Critics’ Choice Awards 2026“Frankenstein” de Guillermo del Toro logró cuatro reconocimientos
CIUDAD DE MÉXICO (apro).- Inició hoy la temporada de los premios internacionales en el audiovisual con los Critics’ Choice Awards 2026, donde el largometraje ganador fue “Una batalla tras otra”. Se llevó Mejor Película, Mejor Dirección (Paul Thomas Anderson) y Mejor Guión Adaptado.
Este reconocimiento es organizado por la Asociación de Críticos de Cine, la cual reúne a más de 500 especalistas de ambos rubros de Estados Unidos y Canadá.
“Frankenstein” de Guillermo del Toro, logró Mejor Actor de Reparto (Jacob Elordi), Mejor Diseño de Vestuario, Mejor Maquillaje y Peluquería y Mejor Diseño de Producción.
De las series, “Adolescente” ganó Mejor Actriz y Mejor Actor de Reparto y Mejor Miniserie. La Mejor Serie de Drama fue para “The Pitt”, que igual se llevó Mejor Actor de Drama y Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Serie.
Los ganadores son:
-Mejor Intérprete Joven
- Everett Blunck – The Plague
- GANADOR: Miles Caton-Sinners
- Cary Christopher-Weapons
- Shannon Mahina Gorman-Rental Family
- Jacobi Jupe-Hamnet
- Nina Ye-Left-Handed Girl
-Mejor Casting y Ensamble
- Nina Gold-Hamnet
- Douglas Aibel, Nina Gold-Jay Kelly
- Jennifer Venditti-Marty Suprem
- Cassandra Kulukundis-One Battle After Another
- GANADOR: Francine Maisler-Sinners
- Tiffany Little Canfield, Bernard Telsey-Wicked: For Good
-Mejor actriz de reparto
- Teyana Taylor - Una batalla tras otra
- Ariana Grande - Wicked: por siempre
- GANADOR: Amy Madigan - Weapons
- Wunmi Mosaku - Sinners
- Elle Fanning - Sentimental Value
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleas - Sentimental Value
-Mejor Actriz
- Emma Stone-Bugonia
- Rose Byrne-If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
- Amanda Seyfried-The Testament of Ann Lee
- GANADOR: Jessie Buckley-Hamnet
- Chase Infiniti-Una batalla tras otra
- Renate Reinsve-Sentimental Value
-Mejor actor
- Michael B. Jordan - Sinners
- Joel Edgerton - Train Dreams
- GANADOR: Timothée Chalamet - Marty Supreme
- Leonardo DiCaprio - Una batalla tras otra
- Wagner Moura - The Secret Agent
- Ethan Hawke - Blue Moon
-Mejor Película
- Jay Kelly
- Bugonia
- Wicked: por siempre
- Marty Supreme
- Sueño de trenes
- Sinners
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- GANADOR: Una batalla tras otra
- Sentimental Value
-Mejor Película Animada
- Arco
- En sueños
- GANADOR: Las guerreras K-pop
- Amélie et la métaphysique des tubes
- Elio
- Zootopia 2
-Mejor Canción
- Train Dreams-Nick Cave, Bryce Dessner -Train Dreams
- Clothed by the Sun - Daniel Blumberg -The Testament of Ann Lee
- Drive -Ed Sheeran, John Mayer, Blake Slatkin -F1
- GANADOR: Golden -Ejae, Mark Sonnenblick, Ido, 24, Teddy -Las guerreras K-pop
- I Lied to You -Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Göransson -Sinners
- The Girl in the Bubble -Stephen Schwartz -Wicked: Por siempre
-Mejor película extranjera
- GANADOR: The Secret Agent
- Un simple accidente
- Left-Handed Girl
- Belén
- Sirat
- No Other Choice
-Mejor Dirección
- Chloé Zhao-Hamnet
- Guillermo del Toro-Frankenstein
- Ryan Coogler-Sinners
- Joachim Trier-Sentimental Value
- Josh Safdie-Marty Supreme
- GANADOR: Paul Thomas Anderson-Una batalla tras otra
-Mejor Comedia
- Amores compartidos
- FRIENDSHIP
- La balada de la isla
- GANADOR: Y dónde está el policía
- Eternidad
- El Esquema Fenicio
-Mejor Fotografía
- GANADOR: Adolpho Veloso - Train Dreams
- Claudio Miranda -F1
- Autumn Durald-Sinners
- Lukasz Zal-Hamnet
- Michael Bauman-Una batalla tras otra
- Dan Laustsen-Frankenstein
-Mejor Actor de Reparto
- Benicio del Toro-Una batalla tras otra
- GANADOR: Jacob Elordi-Frankenstein
- Adam Sandler-Jay Kelly
- Paul Mescal-Hamnet
- Sean Penn-Una batalla tras otra
- Stellan Skarsgård-Sentimental Value
-Mejor Guión Original
- Noah Baumbach, Emily Mortimer-Jay Kelly
- GANADOR: Ryan Coogler-Sinners
- Eskil Vogt, Joaquim Trier-Sentimental Value
- Eva Victor-Lo siento, cariño
- Zach Cregger-Weapons
- Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie-Marty Supreme
-Mejor Compositor (Score)
- Alexandre Desplat-Frankenstein
- Daniel Lopatin-Marty Supreme
- Jonny Greenwood-Una batalla tras otra
- Max Richter-Hamnet
- Hans Zimmer-F1
- GANADOR: Ludwig Göransson -Sinners
-Mejor Edición
- A House of Dynamite
- Mary Supreme
- La vecina perfecta
- GANADOR: F1
- Sinners
- Una batalla tras otra
-Mejor Maquillaje y Peluquería
- La Máquina
- Wicked: por siempre
- Exterminio: La evolución
- Sinners
- GANADOR: Frankenstein
- La hora de la desaparición
-Mejor Diseño de vestuario
- Wicked: por siempre
- Sinners
- GANADOR: Frankenstein
- El beso de la mujer araña
- Hedda
- Hamnet
-Mejor Guion Adaptado
- Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar-Train Dreams
- Chloé Zhao, Maggie O'Farrell-Hamnet
- Park Chan-wook, Lee Kyoung-mi, Don McKellar, Ja-hye Lee-No Other Choice
- Guillermo del Toro-Frankenstein
- Will Tracy-Bugonia
- GANADOR: Paul Thomas Anderson-Una batalla tras otra
-Mejor Diseño de Stunts
- Andy Gill-Sinners
- Stephen Dunlevy, Kylie Gardiner, Jackson Spidell, Jeremy Marinas, Jan Petrina, Domonkos Pardanyi, Kinga Kósa-Gavalda-Ballerina
- Gary Powell, Luciano Bacheta, Craig Dolby-F1
- Brian Machleit-Una batalla tras otra
- Giedrius Nagys-Warfare
- GANADOR: Wade Eastwood-Misión Imposible: Sentencia final
-Mejor Sonido
- Tiempo de Guerra
- Sirat
- GANADOR: F1
- Sinners
- Frankenstein
- Una batalla tras otra
-Mejor Diseño de Producción
- Kasra Farahani, Jille Azis-The Fantastic Four: First Steps
- GANADOR: Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau-Frankenstein
- Fiona Crombie, Alice Felton-Hamnet
- Jack Fisk, Adam Willis-Marty Supreme
- Hannah Beachler, Monique Champagne-Sinners
- Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales-Wicked: For Good
-Mejores Efectos Visuales
- GANADOR: Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon, Daniel Barrett-Avatar: Fire and Ash
- Ryan Tudhope, Nikeah Forde, Robert Harrington, Nicolas Chevallier, Eric Leven, Edward Price, Keith Dawson-F1
- Dennis Berardi, Ayo Burgess, Ivan Busquets, José Granell-Frankenstein
- Alex Wuttke, Ian Lowe, Jeff Sutherland, Kirstin Hall-Mission: Impossible-The Final Reckoning
- Michael Ralla, Espen Nordahl, Guido Wolter, Donnie Dean-Sinners
- Stephane Ceretti, Enrico Damm, Stéphane Nazé, Guy Williams-Superman
-Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Miniserie o Película Hecha para Televisión
- GANADOR: Erin Doherty-Adolescence
- Betty Gilpin-Death by Lightning
- Marin Ireland-Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy
- Sophia Lillis-All Her Fault
- Julianne Moore-Sirens
- Christine Tremarco-Adolescence
-Mejor Actor de Reparto en una Miniserie o Película Hecha para Televisión
- GANADOR: Owen Cooper -Adolescence
- Wagner Moura-Dope Thief
- Nick Offerman-Death by Lightning
- Michael Peña-All Her Fault
- Ashley Walters-Adolescence
- Ramy Youssef-Mountainhead
-Mejor Actor en una Miniserie o Película Hecha para Televisión
- Michael Chernus-Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy
- GANADOR: Stephen Graham-Adolescence
- Brian Tyree Henry-Dope Thief
- Charlie Hunnam-Monster: The Ed Gein Story
- Matthew Rhys-The Beast in Me
- Michael Shannon-Death by Lightning
-Mejor Actriz en una Miniserie o Película Hecha para Televisión
- Jessica Biel-The Better Sister
- Meghann Fahy-Sirens
- GANADOR: Sarah Snook-All Her Fault
- Michelle Williams-Dying for Sex
- Robin Wright-The Girlfriend
- Renée Zellweger-Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
-Mejor Miniserie
- GANADOR: Adolescence
- All Her Fault
- Chief of War
- Death by Lighting
- Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy
- Dope Thief
- Dying for Sex
- The Girfliend
-Mejor Serie de Drama
- Alien: Earth
- Andor
- The Diplomat
- Paradise
- GANADOR: The Pitt
- Pluribus
- Severance
- Task
-Mejor Actor de Drama en una Serie
- Sterling K. Brown-Paradise
- Diego Luna-Andor
- Mark Ruffalo-Task
- Adam Scott-Severance
- Billy Bob Thornton-Landman
- GANADOR: Noah Wyle-The Pitt
-Mejor Actriz de Drama en una Serie
- Kathy Bates-Matlock
- Carrie Coon-The Gilded Age
- Britt Lower-Severance
- Bella Ramsey-The Last of Us
- Keri Russell-The Diplomat
- GANADOR: Rhea Seehorn-Pluribus
-Mejor Actor de Reparto en una Serie de Drama
- Patrick Ball-The Pitt
- Billy Crudup-The Morning Show
- Ato Essandoh-The Diplomat
- Wood Harris-Forever
- Tom Pelphrey-Task
- GANADOR: Tramell Tillman-Severance
-Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Serie de Drama
- Nicole Beharie-The Morning Show
- Denée Benton-The Gilded Age
- Allison Janney-The Diplomat
- GANADOR: Katherine LaNasa-The Pitt
- Greta Lee-The Morning Show
- Skye P. Marshall-Matlock
-Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Serie de Comedia
- Danielle Brooks -Peacemaker
- Hannah Einbinder -Hacks
- GANADOR: Janelle James-Abbott Elementary
- Justine Lupe-Nobody Wants This
- Ego Nwodim-Saturday Night Live
- Rebecca Wisocky-Ghosts
-Mejor Actor de Reparto en una Serie de Comedia
- GANADOR: Ike Barinholtz-The Studio
- Paul W. Downs-Hacks
- Asher Grodman-Ghosts
- Oscar Nuñez-The Paper
- Chris Perfetti-Abbott Elementary
- Timothy Simons-Nobody Wants This
-Mejor Actor en una Serie de Comedia
- Adam Brody-Nobody Wants This
- Ted Danson-A Man on the Inside
- David Alan Grier-St. Denis Medical
- Danny McBride-The Righteous Gemstones
- GANADOR: Seth Rogen-The Studio
- Alexander Skarsgård-Murderbot
-Mejor Actriz en una Serie de Comedia
- Kristen Bell-Nobody Wants This
- Natasha Lyonne-Poker Face
- Rose McIver-Ghosts
- Edi Patterson-The Righteous Gemstones
- Carrie Preston-Elsbeth
- GANADOR: Jean Smart-Hacks
-Mejor Serie de Comedia
- Abbott Elementary
- Elsbeth
- Ghosts
- Hacks
- Nobody Wants This
- Only Murders in the Building
- The Righteous Gemstones
- GANADOR: The Studio
-Mejor Serie Extranjera
- Acapulco
- Last Samurai Standing
- Mussolini: Son of the Century
- Red Alert
- GANADOR: Squid Game
- When No One Sees Us
-Mejor Serie Animada
- Bob’s Burgers
- Harley Quinn
- Long Story Short
- Marvel Zombies
- GANADOR: South Park
- Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man
-Mejor Talk Show
- The Daily Show
- Hot Ones
- GANADOR: Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- Late Night with Seth Meyers
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
- Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen
-Mejor Serie de Variedades
- Conan O’Brien Must Go
- GANADOR: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
- Saturday Night Live
-Mejor Especial de Comedia
- Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life
- Caleb Hearon: Model Comedian
- Leanne Morgan: Unspeakable Things
- Marc Maron: Panicked
- Sarah Silverman: PostMortem
- GANADOR: SNL50: The Anniversary Special