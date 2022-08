Lewis Hamilton se convierte en uno de los propietarios de los Broncos de Denver

Excited to join an incredible group of owners and become a part of the @Broncos story!! Honoured to work with a world class team and serve as an example of the value of more diverse leadership across all sports. Roscoe already thinks he made

the team uD83DuDE02 #LetsRide uD83DuDC0EuD83DuDD25 pic.twitter.com/TSLQdPM8Hz