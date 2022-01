Putin y Macron abordan la situación en Ucrania en una llamada telefónica

uD83CuDDF7uD83CuDDFAuD83CuDDEBuD83CuDDF7 uD83DuDCDE President Vladimir #Putin had an extensive telephone conversation with President @EmmanuelMacron.



?? Attention was drawn to the fact that the US and NATO responses did not address Russia’s fundamental concerns such as stopping NATO expansion.



uD83DuDD17 https://t.co/RHFeQYnv6R pic.twitter.com/iov14xVz6R