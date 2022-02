Marruecos se moviliza para rescatar a Rayan, un niño de 5 años que cayó a pozo de 32 metros (Video)

Please say a prayer for 5 yr old #Rayan, from #Morocco who has been stuck in a 30-c/m wide, 32-metre deep hole underground for almost 3 days now uD83EuDD7AuD83DuDC94



The rescue teams say he's still alive, and that they have been doing their best to reach him and get him out



pic.twitter.com/04WWAIABfw