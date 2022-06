Al menos 15 muertos y 170 heridos dejó la explosión de un depósito en Bangladesh

Chittagong BM Container Dipo blast. Many fireworkers and labors has been killed and wounded. The one who recorded this also apparently died. Prayers for all the departed souls and injured peopleuD83DuDE4F#Chittagong #Chittagongblast #BMBLAST #Shitakundu #Sitakunda #Chattogram pic.twitter.com/5F2luKps0Z