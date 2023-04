Kupyansk, local history museum. uD83CuDDF7uD83CuDDFA missile strike. So far, it is known about the dead employee of the museum and ten wounded. There are still people under the rubble.

The terrorist country is doing everything to destroy uD83CuDDFAuD83CuDDE6 completely. We have no right to forget about it for a… pic.twitter.com/U2bt5RtxnL