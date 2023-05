Tiroteo cerca de playa en Florida; nueve heridos (Video)

uD83DuDEA8#BREAKING: Mass Shooting Erupts on Memorial Day at Hollywood Beach Leaving Multiple Victims Injured

u2070uD83DuDCCC#Hollywood | #Floridau2070u2070Currently multiple Law enforcements and other agencies are responding to a mass shooting at Margaritaville in Hollywood Beach, Florida. After… pic.twitter.com/GRdTkoNrpX