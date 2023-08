Descubren “portal al inframundo” en cueva de Jerusalén; esto explican los científicos

Oil Lamps, Spearheads and Skulls: Possible Evidence of Necromancy during Late Antiquity in the Te’omim Cave, Judean Hills



Eitan Klein and Boaz Zissu explore how their findings from Te'omim Cave may mark its use as an 'oracle of the dead':

uD83DuDCDAhttps://t.co/NhuigeVO7t#OpenAccess pic.twitter.com/4X3uDrutBo