Registran un sismo de magnitud 7 en Rusia y se reactiva el volcán Shiveluch (Videos)

MADRID (EUROPA PRESS).– Un terremoto de magnitud 7 sacudió este domingo la costa de la península de Kamchatka, en el extremo oriental de Rusia, sin que por el momento se reportaran daños o personas lesionadas.

El sismo habría provocado que el volcán Shiveluch entrara en erupción, de acuerdo con imágenes difundidas en redes sociales.

?????? Karma in action



A powerful earthquake covered the river in Kamchatka & a volcanic eruption began



Due to the activation of the Shiveluch volcano, the most active in the RF, an earthquake reached 7 points in the city



Due to the activation of the Shiveluch volcano, the most active in the RF, an earthquake reached 7 points in the city

El Servicio Geológico de Estados Unidos (USGS) informó que el temblor se registró a las 7:10 del domingo, hora local, con epicentro a 29 kilómetros de profundidad.

A 7.2-magnitude earthquake has hit off the east coast of Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula, prompting a tsunami warning.



The tremor, occurring at a depth of approximately 51 kilometers (32 miles), was reported by the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

Por el momento el Centro de Alerta de Tsunamis del Servicio Meteorológico Nacional estadunidense no ha emitido alerta de tsunami por este seísmo.