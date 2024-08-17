Rusia
Registran un sismo de magnitud 7 en Rusia y se reactiva el volcán Shiveluch (Videos)Usuarios de redes sociales difundieron imágenes del volcán Shiveluch, que habría entrado en erupción poco después de que ocurriera el sismo.
MADRID (EUROPA PRESS).– Un terremoto de magnitud 7 sacudió este domingo la costa de la península de Kamchatka, en el extremo oriental de Rusia, sin que por el momento se reportaran daños o personas lesionadas.
El sismo habría provocado que el volcán Shiveluch entrara en erupción, de acuerdo con imágenes difundidas en redes sociales.
???? BREAKING: After a magnitude 7.0 earthquake in Kamchatka, Russian media reports that the Shiveluch volcano has erupted. Ash from the Karan dome has reached 8 kilometers high.— WorldCrisisMonitor (@WorldCrisisMoni) August 17, 2024
#Kamchatka #VolcanoEruption #BreakingNews#Shiveluch #Earthquake #Volcano #AshCloud #Kamchatka… pic.twitter.com/VeEokl3z50
?????? Karma in action— ???????? ?????????? | ???????????????? (@tweet4Anna_NAFO) August 17, 2024
A powerful earthquake covered the river in Kamchatka & a volcanic eruption began
Due to the activation of the Shiveluch volcano, the most active in the RF, an earthquake reached 7 points in the city
Even nature is for the total de-Russification of the ?? pic.twitter.com/PUHzKxmGBA
El Servicio Geológico de Estados Unidos (USGS) informó que el temblor se registró a las 7:10 del domingo, hora local, con epicentro a 29 kilómetros de profundidad.
A 7.2-magnitude earthquake has hit off the east coast of Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula, prompting a tsunami warning.— The Quotes (@TheQuotesLive) August 17, 2024
The tremor, occurring at a depth of approximately 51 kilometers (32 miles), was reported by the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre.#Russia pic.twitter.com/CqnVcDgcBw
Por el momento el Centro de Alerta de Tsunamis del Servicio Meteorológico Nacional estadunidense no ha emitido alerta de tsunami por este seísmo.
Kamchatka, Russia ?
A magnitude 7 earthquake occurred in Kamchatka, which awakened Shiveluch, the largest volcano in the Kamchatka Range! Smoke and lightning can be seen for tens of kilometers... pic.twitter.com/vWgBVDByiX — LX (@LXSummer1) August 17, 2024