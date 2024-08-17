Rusia

Registran un sismo de magnitud 7 en Rusia y se reactiva el volcán Shiveluch (Videos)

Usuarios de redes sociales difundieron imágenes del volcán Shiveluch, que habría entrado en erupción poco después de que ocurriera el sismo.
La erupción del volcán Shiveluch . Foto: Especial
Internacional
sábado, 17 de agosto de 2024 · 15:41

MADRID (EUROPA PRESS).– Un terremoto de magnitud 7 sacudió este domingo la costa de la península de Kamchatka, en el extremo oriental de Rusia, sin que por el momento se reportaran daños o personas lesionadas.

El sismo habría provocado que el volcán Shiveluch entrara en erupción, de acuerdo con imágenes difundidas en redes sociales.

 

El Servicio Geológico de Estados Unidos (USGS) informó que el temblor se registró a las 7:10 del domingo, hora local, con epicentro a 29 kilómetros de profundidad.

Por el momento el Centro de Alerta de Tsunamis del Servicio Meteorológico Nacional estadunidense no ha emitido alerta de tsunami por este seísmo.

