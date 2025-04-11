Florida

Otro accidente aéreo en EU: Una avioneta se estrelló en Florida; hay tres muertos

El accidente ocurrió la mañana de este viernes, cuando la aeronave -con tres tripulantes-, se precipitó en una avenida y provocó una explosión que fue captada en videos subidos a redes sociales.
Compartir en whastapp
Compartir en Whastapp
Compartir en Telegram
Otro accidente aéreo en EU: Una avioneta se estrelló en Florida; hay tres muertos
Explosión por accidente de avioneta . Foto: @REGIWOCK
Internacional
viernes, 11 de abril de 2025 · 11:25

CIUDAD DE MÉXICO (apro).- Una avioneta Cessna se estrelló este viernes en Military Trail, una calle altamente transitada de Boca Raton, Florida, con saldo preliminar de tres personas muertas y una más herida, informó la policía local.

El accidente ocurrió la mañana de este viernes, cuando la aeronave -con tres tripulantes, se precipitó en una avenida y provocó una explosión que fue captada en videos subidos a redes sociales.

 

 

La zona donde se estrelló la avioneta es cercana al aeropuerto de de Boca Raton.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ayer, un helicóptero turístico cayó en el río Hudson, en Nueva York, causando la muerte de las seis personas que iban a bordo, entre ellas una familia de cinco, de acuerdo con información publicada por The New York Post.

Más de
Florida Accidente avioneta Helicóptero

Comentarios