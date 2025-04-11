Otro accidente aéreo en EU: Una avioneta se estrelló en Florida; hay tres muertos

CIUDAD DE MÉXICO (apro).- Una avioneta Cessna se estrelló este viernes en Military Trail, una calle altamente transitada de Boca Raton, Florida, con saldo preliminar de tres personas muertas y una más herida, informó la policía local.

El accidente ocurrió la mañana de este viernes, cuando la aeronave -con tres tripulantes, se precipitó en una avenida y provocó una explosión que fue captada en videos subidos a redes sociales.

UPDATE 12:33pm: @BocaFireRescue confirms the 3 souls on board the plane did not survive. One person on the ground was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threating injuries. — Boca Raton Police (@BocaPolice) April 11, 2025

La zona donde se estrelló la avioneta es cercana al aeropuerto de de Boca Raton.

The private executive airport in Boca Raton, Florida is not far from our house. We can actually hear the sirens.

We're fine. Prayers for the people on board who lost their lives.



Early reports on the ground here are mechanical problems. The jet crashed right near the airport and… pic.twitter.com/zdkYOER4SX — Barry Cunningham (@barrycunningham) April 11, 2025

Crazy scene here in South Florida. Friend of mine was on the scene just moments after the plane crash in Boca Raton pic.twitter.com/eJBAK1QMIK — Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) April 11, 2025

UPDATE:

New videos shows the aftermath of the plane crash earlier today in Boca Raton, Florida.

All three people aboard the Cessna 310 aircraft were killed in the accident, according to ABC News.

One person on the ground was sent to hospital with non-life-threating injuries. pic.twitter.com/wA0ATQ3PLk — FlashFeed (@FlashFeed365) April 11, 2025

Ayer, un helicóptero turístico cayó en el río Hudson, en Nueva York, causando la muerte de las seis personas que iban a bordo, entre ellas una familia de cinco, de acuerdo con información publicada por The New York Post.