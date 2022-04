México se compromete a cumplir las recomendaciones del Comité contra las Desapariciones Forzadas de la ONU

uD83CuDDF2uD83CuDDFD #Mexico: Public agents & organised crime are responsible for soaring numbers of #EnforcedDisappearances, UN Committee finds.



“Enforced disappearance in Mexico is a problem for everyone, the entire society & all humanity as a whole” – #CED.



uD83DuDC49https://t.co/UMLnrgVuK5 pic.twitter.com/WIvibg7guE