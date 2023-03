Acosador asesina a presentadora de podcast y su esposo

Texas trucker, 38, kills Seattle 'podcaster' he'd been stalking AND her husband after climbing through a window of their $1m home: Victim's mother escaped and called 911

Redmond Police say Zohreh Sadeghi, 33, was shot and killed by trucker Ramin Khodakaramrezaei, 38, last night. pic.twitter.com/ZKGe0Zi5ye