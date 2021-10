Volcán de Japón entra en erupción; es uno de los más activos del mundo

uD83CuDF0BA small explosion occurred on 17 August, deriving from Suwanosejima volcano in #JapanuD83CuDDEFuD83CuDDF5. According to reports, ash emissions reached up to 2,133 m altitude.



Today's #Sentinel2 uD83DuDEF0?uD83CuDDEAuD83CuDDFAimage shows smoke from the eruption. Copernicus data allow us to monitor #volcano activity. pic.twitter.com/dIMvkDxbdz