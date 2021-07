Jamaica agradece a México por "su generosa donación" de 65 mil vacunas anticovid

Thank you to the Government and People of Mexico uD83CuDDF2uD83CuDDFD @EmbaMexJam for this donation of 65,000 doses of the Covid Vaccine.

Thanks also to the team @mfaftja and @themohwgovjm for working around the clock to facilitate this donation! @kaminajsmith @christufton pic.twitter.com/uLvwnHLm03